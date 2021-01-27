WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela Expected To Announce New COVID-19 Measures At 12pm

Prime Minister Robert Abela is set to address a national press conference today at 12.00pm.

With Carnival weekend, a popular time for festivities among the Maltese, right around the corner, Abela is expected to announce new COVID-19 measures during his address, which will be streamed from Castille, Valletta.

Just yesterday, Abela confirmed that bars and każini won’t reopen on 1st February as initially intended.

The legal directive will be extended in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, but no indication has been given as to when these establishments will be allowed to reopen.

Bars were forced to close their doors at the beginning of November following a rise COVID-19 cases, in a legal notice that was set to expire on Thursday 1st December. The legal directive was extended to February after cases continued to rise.

