WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela, Ian Borg And Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi Inaugurate Central Link Project

The major Central Link project was inaugurated today, with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi addressing the crowd with the new roadworks laid out behind them.

In an opening speech, Borg recounted how he had lost a teenage friend in the area years back, and knew he wanted to make an impact in the area.

Hinting at the famous story of the tortoise and the hare, Borg said he believed it was right to take on tasks in a consistent and steady manner to get things done.

“I can honestly say that when we thought of this project, we genuinely thought everyone would be in favour of it, that there would be no controversies,” Borg said. “I made a small mistake, because there were some who didn’t want this – but up to this very week, even the residents here, they told us, thank you for making this happen.”

Borg continued to say that when he passes through the area, he does so “with his head raised”, knowing that more people are saving time on travel, saying that he now sees more people walking, biking and using public transport.