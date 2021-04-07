د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela To Announce Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions At 10:30am

Prime Minister Robert Abela is set to address a press conference at 10:30am where he is expected to announce the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions. 

Malta has been in quasi-lockdown since 11th March, and since then COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations have plummeted.

Abela has hinted that schools will be first in line to reopen, as part of a cautious and flexible reopening plan that could see restrictions reintroduced if cases rise again.

“It won’t be an aggressive reopening but a cautious one, with priority given to education,” he said yesterday. 

