WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela To Announce Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions Today

Prime Minister Robert Abela will address the nation at 11am and is expected to announce the government’s plan to ease some of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He will address a press conference at Castille, along with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Non-essential shops and services are set to reopen tomorrow and four people will be allowed to gather in public, up from the current limit of two.

Restaurants, bars, gyms and people in the wedding industry, among others, will be eagerly awaiting official news on when and how they can start operating again.

Malta’s COVID-19 infection rate has plummeted in recent weeks and there are currently only 476 active cases, the lowest figure since 4th October 2020.

What measures do you think Malta should relax?