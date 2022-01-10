د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Shark Tank Malta’s Christabelle Camilleri And Michael Bonello In First Interview At 5.30pm Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Two of the investors making up the Shark Tank Malta panel will be appearing on Lovin Daily today at 5.30pm for their first ever interview in their new position.

Alliance Real Estate CEO Michael Bonello and V&C CEO Christabelle Camilleri will share their vision for the compelling and competitive show, where inventors and entrepreneurs will battle it out to try and convince one of five investors to become a part of their business

Tune in to Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 5.30pm and check out what goes through a shark’s mind right before they are about to bite into an investment. 

 

If you’d like to find out more about the five sharks, click on the following link – and if you have any ideas or pitches for the show, you are still in time to sign up and be a part of Shark Tank Malta.

Tag someone who needs to tune in today at 5.30pm!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Maltese MEPs Lose It When Asked Which Of Them Should Become An Astronaut

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All