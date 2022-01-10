WATCH LIVE: Shark Tank Malta’s Christabelle Camilleri And Michael Bonello In First Interview At 5.30pm Today

Two of the investors making up the Shark Tank Malta panel will be appearing on Lovin Daily today at 5.30pm for their first ever interview in their new position.

Alliance Real Estate CEO Michael Bonello and V&C CEO Christabelle Camilleri will share their vision for the compelling and competitive show, where inventors and entrepreneurs will battle it out to try and convince one of five investors to become a part of their business

Tune in to Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 5.30pm and check out what goes through a shark’s mind right before they are about to bite into an investment.