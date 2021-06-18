WATCH: Long Queues With No Sign Of Social Distancing Plague Malta’s Airport Amid COVID-19 Checks

Long queues with little social distancing are plaguing Malta’s airport, footage sent to Lovin Malta shows. People on site told the newsroom that the queue stretches back through baggage claim, with the lines of people zig-zagging across the area. There are reportedly hundreds of people waiting in the queue.

Some have been waiting in excess of an hour, with many raising concerns over the excessive delay. Sources told Lovin Malta that the area is controlled by public health authorities – and the delay is likely due to the processing of COVID-19 tests and vaccine certificates.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta shows that just two people are currently sifting through all the documents of the arrivals. The frustration is getting to people in the queue with footage showing many sarcastically clapping every time someone makes it through.

The issue is not new. Last week, the Malta International Airport publicly appealed to the government and local health authorities to use digital solutions to verify the health documents of passengers. It warned that the physical checking of documents has led to queues and large crowds at the airport, prompting complaints and fears of COVID-19 spreading. “The use of technology in this regard would allow for quicker access to passenger data should contact tracing be required as well as contribute to a more seamless guest experience on arrival in Malta,” MIA said. “Airports Council International (ACI) last week warned that European airports could face chaos and pressure this summer, with lengthy manual document verification processes being identified as one of the factors that could lead to this,” it added.