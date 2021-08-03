WATCH: Major Grass Fire Erupts Near Popular Għar Lapsi Bay
A grass fire erupted near popular Għar-Lapsi bay behind Rita’s restaurant at around 9:30pm yesterday.
Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a fire engine rushing towards an area that was engulfed by flames.
“When I arrived, I saw it from afar and it looked small but then it quickly spread,” said a witness.
“The only way the fire could be reached was by walking so it made it very difficult for the firefighters to reach it, but they did a very good job nonetheless,” he continued.
Lovin Malta reached out to a representative of the Civil Protection Department and he said that this was a grass fire.
He could not confirm what started the fire but he explained that anything could cause it.
“These are generally accidentally caused by people who leave a cigarette or a piece of broken glass that would eventually catch on fire.”
Eight firefighters with four trucks arrived on scene and used 30,000 litres of water to drown out the fire.
The burning lasted until 12:30am and no one was injured.
