WATCH: Major Grass Fire Erupts Near Popular Għar Lapsi Bay

A grass fire erupted near popular Għar-Lapsi bay behind Rita’s restaurant at around 9:30pm yesterday.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a fire engine rushing towards an area that was engulfed by flames.

“When I arrived, I saw it from afar and it looked small but then it quickly spread,” said a witness.

“The only way the fire could be reached was by walking so it made it very difficult for the firefighters to reach it, but they did a very good job nonetheless,” he continued.