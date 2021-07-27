WATCH: Malta Air Adds Nine New Routes As It Takes Delivery Of Its First ‘Game Changing’ Boeing 737

The company said in a statement that the new aircraft was able to carry up to 4% more passengers than the 737-800s that currently make up Ryanair’s fleet.

Malta Air has described the aircraft as a “game-changer” that will “further enhance Malta Air and the Ryanair group’s environmental leadership”.

The aircraft was welcomed by Transport Minister Ian Borg, Malta Air CEO David O’Brien and Civil Aviation Director-General Charles Pace who accompanied the aircraft on its first flight from Dublin to Malta.

Malta Air’s first Boeing 737-8200, flying the company’s colours, arrived in Malta, its new base of operations, today.

The new 737 will also consume 16% less fuel per seat, produce less emissions while also reducing noise by 40%.

“They will enable Ryanair Group to develop its environmentally friendly, great service, flights direct to Malta as it leads European aviation recovery,” Malta Air said.

O’Brien said that Malta Air was proud to fly the Maltese flag on its new aircraft, thanking Civil Aviation Directorate for its “professional and rigorous oversight” of the aircraft’s introduction.

“Our team of over 3,500 aviation professionals at Malta Air will continue to work hard to secure as many of the Ryanair group’s 210 aircraft on order as possible,” O’Brien said.

He said that Malta Air was looking forward to growing its current six aircraft base at Malta substantially over the coming years and to adding to the 57 direct routes to Malta currently served by the Ryanair group.

Starting this winter, he said Ryanair would be operating flights between Malta and Bucharest, Eindhoven, Lourdes, Kiev, Milan Malpensa, Paphos, Tallinn, Warsaw and Zagreb.

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Ryanair will be launching a seat sale with fare available for just €19.99.

Malta Air – a subsidiary of the low-cost giant Ryanair – was established and obtained a Maltese Air Operating Certificate in 2019.

The company had announced that it would be transferring Ryanair aircraft based in Malta to the new company with plans for aircraft based in France, Germany and Italy to be gradually transferred to the Maltese AOC over a period of time.

The aircraft en route to Malta will be the first to fly Malta Air’s colours, with roughly seven others to be added in the near future.

Ryanair has so far transferred some 120 of its aircraft to its Maltese AOC.

Tag someone who needs to read this