WATCH: Malta Becoming The ‘California Of Europe’ For Video Game Firms, Former Playstation Europe CEO Says

Deering, who said he is now chairing a Malta-based studio called ‘New Alternative Reality Constructions’, delivered a recorded message to mark the inauguration of a new gaming start-up facility within the Żejtun offices of the Malta Business Registry.

Sony PlayStation Europe founder and former CEO Chris Deering has poured praise on Malta’s efforts to attract games companies to its shores, describing the island as the “California of Europe”.

“Over the last ten years I’ve seen Sony developer-friendly Malta emerge as the California of Europe, with games companies of all types,” he said. “Frankly this has been no accident. The energetic and progressive government of Malta is always pushing the envelope.”

“Today we congratulate Malta’s new initiative, Incubator Basecamp, a special place for ideas to breathe and projects can become exciting new businesses through collaboration. I’m sure it will be a winner.”

Basecamp has been set up to provide office space for video gaming and esports companies through subsidised schemes.

It will also organise workshops, hold gaming events and consultation sessions and serve as a one-stop-shop for people in the industry.

Its goal is to attract 2,500 gaming employees within the next ten years.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Gaming Malta COO Ivan Filletti were all present for the launch.

