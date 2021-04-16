WATCH: Malta Finds 27 New Cases Alongside Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Malta over the last 24 hours alongside 30 new recoveries.

During this time period, two men, both aged 67, died in Mater Dei Hospital while testing positive for the virus.

This means active cases are now at 583. A total of 405 people have died due to the virus in Malta.

Superintendent of public Health Charmaine Gauci is taking questions during her weekly press conference which you can follow live below:

264,658 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out so far, with 80,671 of them being second doses.