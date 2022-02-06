WATCH: Malta ‘Freedom Convoy’ Carcaders Take To Streets To Protest Against COVID-19 Rules  

Protestors eventually moved on to the Floriana Park and Ride, where protest organiser Paul Chetcuti delivered a speech.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ carcade started from five different locations around Malta, with drivers eventually convening in Floriana, where horns were honked and Maltese flags hung out of car windows.

Inspired by recent Canadian protests, a group of carcaders convened in Floriana this morning to demonstrate against the country’s COVID-19 rules.

One of the protestors told Lovin Malta that he and some of his colleagues, who work at a casino, have been frozen out of their jobs as a result of new rules which limit entry to several establishments to adequately vaccinated people.

“For the time being, we are either using any vacation leave balance left over from last year or are on unpaid leave,” he said. “We cannot afford to stay on unpaid leave for so long.”

As of tomorrow, vaccine certificates will no longer be obligatory to enter restaurants, snack bars or kazini. From 14th February, the rules will be scrapped for bars, gyms, and pools.

However, it will remain obligatory for sports events, casinos, nightclubs, events and travel, with no date set for when these rules will be lifted.

Today’s protest is inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a demonstration which has taken the North American country by storm, with thousands of people taking to the streets in protest at vaccine mandates.

Millions of dollars have been raised for the protestors, but crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it will withdraw the donations and refund donors in light of police reports of violence at the protests.

Do you think Malta should ease its COVID-19 restrictions?