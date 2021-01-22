WATCH: Malta Has 143 New Cases Of COVID-19 And Three Overnight Deaths

There are 143 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with three deaths and 201 recoveries.

A 92-year-old, a 93-year-old and a 100-year-old all died overnight after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 16,531 vaccine doses have been administered as of yesterday.

Malta currently has 2,740 active cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be discussing today’s cases at a press conference you can follow below.