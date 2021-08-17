WATCH: Malta Needs To Convert 65,000 Cars To Electric In Nine Years To Meet Carbon Neutrality Targets 

Malta will need to replace 65,000 combustion engine cars with electric alternatives by 2030 in order for it to remain on course to reach its carbon neutrality goals, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has said.

The minister was a guest on Lovin Daily, where he discussed the government’s efforts to combat climate change, among other subjects.

Adding 65,000 electric vehicles in nine years means increasing Malta’s stock of electric vehicles by roughly 7,000 every year. No easy task when considering that of Malta’s stock of just over 400,000 vehicles, only some 8,000 are electric.

Farrugia acknowledged that electric cars were still more expensive than combustion engine vehicles, which is why he said the government was offering a €9,000 grant to people opting to go electric. Work was underway to introduce the proper charging infrastructure that the widespread use of electric cars would require, he said.

In addition to overseeing this shift to electric transport, the government will also be offering free public transport to everyone in Malta by 2030, and is aiming to ban the importation of combustion engine vehicles at some point between 2030 and 2034.

On the need to reduce emissions, Farrugia noted that roughly half of Malta’s emissions came from transport, which meant that the shift to electric was crucial for Malta’s long-term sustainability.

“This is why the government is investing so much money in this modal shift,” Farrugia said, adding that the government was ticking all the boxes when it came to the transport sector.