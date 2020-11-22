WATCH: Malta’s COVID-19 Situation Is Far Better Than Other Countries, Prime Ministers Insists
Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that Malta’s battle with COVID-19 is in a far better position than countries across the European bloc.
Speaking in an address at the Labour Party headquarters, Abela said history would look kindly on how his administration handled the pandemic, balancing health and the economy to protect both lives and jobs.
Abela emphasised his resistance to imposing a strict lockdown measure in the country, insisting that it was vital the nation understood that everyone was suffering because of COVID-19.
Tomorrow, Abela said, he will join Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on a visit to hospitals to ascertain the current situation.
Malta currently has 2,159 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 111 COVID-19 related deaths.
The government has so far resisted calls for a lockdown. However, it has introduced mandatory mask-wearing, person-limits, and limits of bars and snack bars.
Abela also used the opportunity to praise his new cabinet, which he described as having the largest representatives of both women and Gozitans.
Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, who is moving on to become Central Bank Governor, also issued his last public address as an MP.
“I am just as emotional as that day 12 years ago when I came here and said I would be here with you all,” he said.
He backed his successor, former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Clyde Caruana, to succeed in the role.
Do you agree? Comment below