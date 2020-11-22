WATCH: Malta’s COVID-19 Situation Is Far Better Than Other Countries, Prime Ministers Insists

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that Malta’s battle with COVID-19 is in a far better position than countries across the European bloc.

Speaking in an address at the Labour Party headquarters, Abela said history would look kindly on how his administration handled the pandemic, balancing health and the economy to protect both lives and jobs.

Abela emphasised his resistance to imposing a strict lockdown measure in the country, insisting that it was vital the nation understood that everyone was suffering because of COVID-19.

Tomorrow, Abela said, he will join Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on a visit to hospitals to ascertain the current situation.

Malta currently has 2,159 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 111 COVID-19 related deaths.

The government has so far resisted calls for a lockdown. However, it has introduced mandatory mask-wearing, person-limits, and limits of bars and snack bars.