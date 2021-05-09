د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Malta’s Destiny Slays First Eurovision Rehearsal With Skimpy Hot Pink Outfit

She’s showing some skin and she’s not giving in!

Malta’s Eurovision hopeful Destiny strutted her stuff on the rehearsal stage wearing a hot-pink tasseled outfit and kinky boots.

 

The ‘Je Me Casse’ singer was also surrounded by her dancers all donning the same hot pink look, which means this could be the outfit Destiny will wear for at least one of her Eurovision performances next week.

Destiny will sing in the first semi-final on Tuesday and most likely at the final on Saturday where she is now the clear favourite to win.

Here’s what she said after the performance.

Love the look?

