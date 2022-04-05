Watch: Malta’s Economy Minister Wants COVID-19 ‘To Vanish From Our Dictionary’
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has confidently said he is looking forward to the day where the threat of COVID-19 will be minimised so much that the word itself will “disappear” from the dictionary.
“We have a strong economy that coped with the blow dealt by COVID-19 and I look forward to the word ‘Covid’ not even being spoken about anymore,” Schembri sad on Pjazza last night, shortly after Deputy Prime Minister discussed the upcoming easing of restrictions.
“The pandemic took so much away from us, the people sacrificed a lot and now let’s look ahead.”
“I look forward to the word ‘Covid’ disappearing from our dictionary. We want the people to be happy and to live their normal lives. Everything indicates that we’re heading in this direction but now let’s make sure that this electoral program that the people voted for is implemented.”
Schembri said that while Malta is facing significant global challenges related to the Ukraine war, inflation and the global supply chain, Cabinet is enthusiastic to address them.
Malta is set to relax more COVID-19 restrictions related to travel, schools and events in the coming days.
When discussing the upcoming legalisation of self-testing COVID-19 kits yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the focus should shift to “personal responsibility”, a stance that countries like the US, the UK and Germany have adopted in recent weeks.
Do you agree with the stance towards the virus shifting towards one of personal responsibility?