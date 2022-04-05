Watch: Malta’s Economy Minister Wants COVID-19 ‘To Vanish From Our Dictionary’ 

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has confidently said he is looking forward to the day where the threat of COVID-19 will be minimised so much that the word itself will “disappear” from the dictionary.

“We have a strong economy that coped with the blow dealt by COVID-19 and I look forward to the word ‘Covid’ not even being spoken about anymore,” Schembri sad on Pjazza last night, shortly after Deputy Prime Minister discussed the upcoming easing of restrictions.

“The pandemic took so much away from us, the people sacrificed a lot and now let’s look ahead.”