Watch: Malta’s First CBD Burger Lands In Pembroke For One Month Only 4/20 Special

A Pembroke restaurant has launched a one month only special to celebrate 4/20, the unofficial global weed day – and the first one since Malta liberalised cannabis laws.

Beef Buds have become the pioneers of CBD-infused food on the island, with their 420 burger literally overflowing with green goodness.

The special – which can only be bought in April and needs to be picked up and cannot be ordered via apps – is only for 18+ diners, and, needless to say, is not psychoactive, so don’t expect the burger to take anything beyond your belly and taste buds to the next level.