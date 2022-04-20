Watch: Malta’s First CBD Burger Lands In Pembroke For One Month Only 4/20 Special
A Pembroke restaurant has launched a one month only special to celebrate 4/20, the unofficial global weed day – and the first one since Malta liberalised cannabis laws.
Beef Buds have become the pioneers of CBD-infused food on the island, with their 420 burger literally overflowing with green goodness.
The special – which can only be bought in April and needs to be picked up and cannot be ordered via apps – is only for 18+ diners, and, needless to say, is not psychoactive, so don’t expect the burger to take anything beyond your belly and taste buds to the next level.
The mayonnaise has been infused with Gorilla Glue CBD oil and is served alongside a zesty sage cheese to really pop.
It’s served on a double patty and fried egg, crispy onions and a brioche bun.
While other places have experimented with CBD-infused cocktails, medicated food has yet to be rolled out widely. However, with the government working on having social clubs set up this year, it’s clear that the island is heading in a very green direction.
Lovin Malta was among the first to try the debut CBD burger on the island – check out the video below.
