WATCH: Malta’s Former President Joins Activists To Protest Separation Of Turkish Mothers And Their Children

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca joined activist groups in a protest outside Malta’s law courts over the recent decision to send two young Turkish mothers to prison over forged documents, ripping them apart from their toddlers in the process.

Moviment Graffitti, the Malta Association of Social Workers, aditus Foundation, and Coleiro Preca gathered outside the courts demanding a change to the sentencing, noting that sentences handed out to foreign nationals are far more severe than their Maltese counterparts.

“This is a clear example of institutionalised racism,” activists said.