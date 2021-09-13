WATCH: Malta’s Greylisting Will Not End Until Politicians Like Konrad Mizzi Are Convicted, Jason Azzopardi Warns

Malta’s greylisting troubles will only end once leading countries around the world see the island take considerable action against a number of “corrupt” Maltese politicians, PN MP Jason Azzopardi has warned.

“This government is ensuring the impunity of Konrad Mizzi,” Azzopardi said during a live interview on Lovin Daily, which has moved to the evening 5.30pm slot.

“Does anyone believe the USA,” he continued, “which is a main player in the FATF, will accept Malta being taken off the greylist when you have major arrests… and not just arrests for goodness sake – they need convictions.”

Emphasising that Malta needed criminal convictions of high profile politicians to prove to the world it was taking corruption seriously, Azzopardi said they were looking for specific people.

“I’ve said it in Parliament and I’ve said it elsewhere. The US government will never concede Malta being taken off the greylist until certain individuals, especially PEPs – chief among them (former Energy Minister) Konrad Mizzi – are arraigned in court and convicted.”

“This is very important,” Azzopardi said. “What the other international bodies want to see is not just the number of arraignments, but the number convictions. It’s not a matter of quantity, but a matter of convictions”.