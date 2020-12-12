WATCH: Malta’s New Finance Minister Is Against Taxing The Rich, Universal Basic Income And A Four-Day Week 

Interviewed by Lovin Malta, Clyde Caruana definitively ruled out that Malta could follow Argentina in introducing some kind of “millionaire’s tax” to oblige the country’s wealthiest people to pay for COVID-19 measures.

Malta’s new Finance Minister has expressed serious scepticism about some popular modern socialist concepts, taxing the rich, introducing a universal basic income and implementing a four-day week.

“I don’t have anything like that in mind,” he confirmed. “We’ll encourage those who earn more, those who have the capital, to invest that capital to create additional economic wealth. If there’s the creation of jobs and employment opportunities, that will surely help in furthering economic growth.”

“If there’s capital, the best way to go about it is for the capital to find its way into the economy again in terms of investment, because that will help restore economic growth. If it’s taxed by government, I’m not sure government can compete against private business in terms of employment creation.”

“Let’s leave the private sector to create jobs. Welfare support must be taken care of by government, but ultimately we should know where the government stops and the private sector starts.”

Questioned on how socialist his economic viewpoint is, Caruana said it’s all a matter of perceptive.

“At the end of the day, what matters is that workers have enough money to live decently and comfortably. Some think that can be done by taxing those who have money but others like me think its best to leave the private sector to create wealth.”

“The government will take its fair share of that wealth through taxation and ultimately it will help workers through transfer payment. That’s been done throughout the past seven years, I contributed to it in terms of in-work benefits and childcare, I believed it worked well and I don’t see why that shouldn’t be the way things should be done moving forward.”

As for a universal basic income, global debate on which has been re-ignited by the COVID-19 crisis, Caruana said he’s not convinced its the way to go as its cost to the public purse will require the imposition of new taxes.