WATCH: Malta’s New MEP Suggests Euthanasia Referendum And Confirms He’s Pro-Choice

“It should always be voluntary, not mandatory and I really like what they’ve done in New Zealand… I think thats the way forward.”

“I’m totally in favour of having the choice of euthanasia in Malta,” Engerer said on Lovin Daily today. “A dignified death is the least one could give someone who is suffering a chronic illness,”

New Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has suggested holding a referendum on legalising euthanasia, saying he “really likes” the way New Zealand handled the controversial topic.

New Zealand last month held a referendum on the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill people and 66% of people voted in favour.

“We must always strive to see that people who are suffering and crying out to be able to have a dignified exit from life can do so,” Engerer said.

Labour Party deputy leader Daniel Micallef also recently confirmed he’s in favour of voluntary euthanasia, pledging to campaign hard to see this right come to fruition.

Engerer also confirmed he’s pro-choice, saying women should get to make their own decisions on whether to get an abortion or not.

“If anyone comes to me and tells me they want an abortion, I will talk to them to convince them not to have one, obviously unless there are health problems,” he said.

“There are other options, but there’s some issues we must keep in mind. We must put ourselves in that person’s shoes… why do they want to go for that option?”

He urged people to stop judging women who decide to get an abortion, telling home to try and help them instead.

“Sexual and reproductive rights are important, they must be discussed and women should decide for themselves what is the best option for the current circumstances,” he said.

