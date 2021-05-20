WATCH: Malta’s New Round Of Vouchers To Be Issued Imminently And Redeemed From 7th June

The vouchers will be worth €100, and will be split into €60 that can be spent in restaurants and bars, and €40 that can be spent in retail and for other services.

The dates were confirmed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri in a press conference today.

Malta will be issuing its next round of vouchers imminently, and they will be able to be redeemed starting from 7th June.

They will be split into eight different vouchers this time – four red vouchers worth €15 each, to be used at restaurants and bars, and four blue vouchers worth €10 each, to be used at retail.

For the first time, the vouchers can be downloaded digitally, instead of just being sent via registered post through Maltapost.

A letter will be sent to all households with instructions on how to download your vouchers. This option will be allowed until 4th June.

This second round of vouchers will cost €50 million. They will be issued to all Maltese residents aged 16 and over.

The vouchers can be redeemed until next September.

Businesses that applied for the vouchers to be used at their establishments last year will continue to be kept on the scheme – Minister Schembri just asked owners to ensure that the credit card they had signed up with is still valid.