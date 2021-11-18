WATCH: Malta’s OG Rapper Shares Video Questioning Whether UFOs Are Appearing Over Island
One of Malta’s pioneers of rap music has shared a video that may or may not show aliens over the island.
“Did anyone see this at around 6.20pm? Definitely not airplanes! #UFO,” rapper Hooli said as he shared the video.
In the video, two white spots in space can be seen moving around at high speeds. They appear near each other, before drifting away.
People were quick to comment under the video.
“That definitely wasn’t a plane, planes don’t fly like that!” said one woman.
“Those are satellites mate,” said another commentator. “Only one was moving, and it was moving fast,” Hooli replied, leading to the original commentator to say: “better than me, I’ve been stuck in traffic at 6.”
“That’s Elon Musk’s Starlink, bro,” said a third person.
Hooli, widely known as Hooligan, had exploded onto the local scene with his song Oriġinali Bħali, being one of the first musicians to find national popularity via Maltese rap music.
In 2018, he released his single Mument Tas-Skiet, showing a more mature and introspective side in his lyrics while keeping his original gangster vibe firmly up.
