WATCH: Malta’s Shoddy Roadworks With Below Standard Services Are A Symbol Of Corruption, PN Candidate Warns

Shoddy roadworks in Gudja and across the country despite repeated interventions by Infrastructure Malta is a symbol of corruption in Malta, PN candidate Mark Anthony Sammut has warned.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Facebook, Sammut raised the alarm over works being done on Triq Santa Katerina, which has allegedly been paved and upended numerous times because of poor works.

“Those who still believe that corruption does not affect them, you can go down to Triq Santa Katerina today and see with your own eyes how you are paying for it,” Sammut said.

The video shows the road in a very poor state with water running across the entire area. Structural works also appear to be below standard, with Sammut warning that power cables and telecommunication services are just inches below the road surface.

Sammut revealed that numerous works have been done to fix past mistakes on the roads in the area – noting that Triq Raymond Caruana had to be rebuilt because its mains were never changed or repaired when works were being done.

“And we know all this because we happened to check up on it. Who knows what abuse is buried under the other roads that have built,” he said.

“This is how millions in investment are being spent on our taxes. The best part is, the contractor was hired by direct order and was already paid without the work being certified.”