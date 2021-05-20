WATCH: Malta’s Summer Anthem? Aidan Explains Unlikely Success Of His Latest Hit Single Sung Entirely In Maltese

Maltese singer and songwriter Aidan Cassar produced one of the biggest local hits of the year, and he did it with a song that was sung entirely in Maltese.

Naħseb Fik has over 600,000 listens across all streaming platforms – an impressive feat alone for a local song, let alone one that half of the island cannot understand.

“I was a bit unsure before I released the song,” Aidan said in an interview on Lovin Daily. “I had been wanting to release something in Maltese and I thought if each country has its own Justin Beiber, its own Rita Ora, why can’t we have a Maltese song with an international sound?”.

Naħseb Fik debuted at Mużika Mużika last March but it fell short of winning the grand prize. It was only a month later, after the song went viral on TikTok and Instagram, that the song became a nationwide hit and one of the first summer anthems of the year.

“There was a specific formula when we wrote Naħseb Fik,” he continued. “It went through nine versions and we worked with international producers”.

Capitalising on the success of the song, Aidan set off to work on a high-definition music video inspired by Malta’s iconic landscapes and summer vibes – adding to our insatiable appetite for the warmer season to come round.

“It’s a love song. I’ve had over 50,000 international streams and a good number of comments from people who don’t understand Maltese but sing along anyway,” Aidan said.

Aidan is currently working with Warner Music France as he pieces together new material in both English and Maltese.

“The key now is to not create Naħseb Fik version two. I want to create something modern and fresh, but different,” he said.

On Destiny and the Eurovision…

“I have no doubt we’ll make it to the finals and we do stand a chance to win,” Aidan said.

With X-Factor laid to rest, for the time being, it begs the question of how Malta will choose its next Eurovision contestant.

“I would love it if the Malta Eurovision Song Contest returns. For me as an artist it would be quite beneficial,” Aidan continued.

“If X Factor Malta returns, I think that would be the strategy. When we first tried that formula, Michela did really well and Destiny is doing really well too, so I wouldn’t mind if we keep that formula,” he ended.

