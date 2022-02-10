Watch: Malta’s Take On Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” Hits The Streets Once Again
Another form of car-cading took to the streets of Malta today, with Malta’s take on Canada’s Freedom Convoy tearing up the roads.
Convoys of cars sporting the Maltese and Canadian banners were seen coasting anywhere from St Paul’s Bay to Sliema, blaring their horns.
The event is the second of its kind, with many protesters taking the streets early last February.
@lovinmaltaofficial Malta’s take on Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” hits the streets once again 👀 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #sliema #stjulians #balluta #freedomconvoy ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Currently, vaccine certificates are no longer be obligatory to enter restaurants, snack bars or kazini. From 14th February, the rules will be scrapped for bars, gyms, and pools.
However, it will remain obligatory for sports events, casinos, nightclubs, events and travel, with no date set for when these rules will be lifted.
Today’s protest is inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a demonstration which has taken the North American country by storm, with thousands of people taking to the streets in protest at vaccine mandates.
Millions of dollars have been raised for the protestors, but crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it will withdraw the donations and refund donors in light of police reports of violence at the protests.
