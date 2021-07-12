WATCH: Maltese Athletes Complete 18-Hour Nonstop Kayak Challenge To Sicily To Fight Obesity

Three Maltese people who wanted to take on a gruelling challenge to raise awareness over obesity have completed their epic journey. Maltese athletes Karen Amato, Ruben Vassalo and Daniel Seguna have kayaked an estimated 100km from St Paul’s Bay to Marina di Ragusa in Sicily. It took around 18 hours – and tired yet content, the three athletes sent Lovin Malta a message right after their arrival.

They set off at 4.30am this morning from St Paul’s Bay with a pace of round 6.5km per hour. At 11.30am the crew had reached their halfway mark, with fair weather and other factors not impeding their progress. They’ve been preparing for this journey for months, and cited ultra-endurance athlete Neil Agius as an inspiration for this challenge.

On the journey

Moment of arrival

The trio have continued to show the Maltese public that any challenge can be overcome if you put your mind to it.

Check out an interview with Karen Amato ahead of their journey below.

