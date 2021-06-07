WATCH: Maltese Bus Crashes In UK After British Comedian Restores It For Five Months

For some, travelling the world, seeing a performer or dining at a special restaurant may be a lifelong goal – but for one British comedian, setting up his own restored-vehicle park is all he can think about.

Johnny Vegas had already made headlines after he bought an old bus from eBay at 2am… only to find out the bus is an authentic Maltese bus, located in Malta, and not in the United Kingdom.

That wasn’t enough to stop him from journeying over to Malta to find Patricia the Bus, and pledging to restore her to her former glory.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing – after five months restoring the big bus, the time finally came for Patricia to come to its final resting place: a green field in England.

In a clip uploaded by Channel 4, the channel says: “Johnny Vegas is left distraught as disaster strikes when he’s so close to bringing his vision to life”… and it’s no surprise why, with the deliveryman literally crashing the restored bus metres away from its home.