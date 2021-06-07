WATCH: Maltese Bus Crashes In UK After British Comedian Restores It For Five Months
For some, travelling the world, seeing a performer or dining at a special restaurant may be a lifelong goal – but for one British comedian, setting up his own restored-vehicle park is all he can think about.
Johnny Vegas had already made headlines after he bought an old bus from eBay at 2am… only to find out the bus is an authentic Maltese bus, located in Malta, and not in the United Kingdom.
That wasn’t enough to stop him from journeying over to Malta to find Patricia the Bus, and pledging to restore her to her former glory.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing – after five months restoring the big bus, the time finally came for Patricia to come to its final resting place: a green field in England.
In a clip uploaded by Channel 4, the channel says: “Johnny Vegas is left distraught as disaster strikes when he’s so close to bringing his vision to life”… and it’s no surprise why, with the deliveryman literally crashing the restored bus metres away from its home.
A devastating crash | Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping
@Johnny Vegas is left distraught as disaster strikes when he’s so close to bringing his vision to life.
Posted by Channel 4 on Thursday, May 20, 2021
Needless to say, Vegas is left disappointed and bewildered at the scene, only to be told that the bus’ brakes failed at the last moment.
“So much for the field of dreams,” he mutters as he walks away.
“Oh, that’s devastating,” says a close friend.
The clips, part of the show Carry on Glamping, gives an vivid insight into the colourful life of the funny Englishman who is just trying to show respect to older vehicles.
If you haven’t seen the first part of Vegas’ ongoing adventures with Patricia the Maltese bus, watch the first part below:
Has Johnny Vegas bitten off more than he can chew with this Maltese bus?
Posted by Channel 4 on Monday, May 3, 2021
Do you think Patricia will make it in one piece to the field of dreams?