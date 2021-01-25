WATCH: Maltese Girl Praised After Finding Way To Feed Hungry Stray Cat Across From Her House
Helping stray cats in various ways in Malta is a pastime for many across the island – but one Maltese girl found a way to feed a stray that she literally couldn’t access.
In a video uploaded to social media, a Maltese youth and dancer explained how a new appointment was part of her daily schedule: finding a way to feed a stray across the road from her home.
And people loved it, with some calling it “an amazing idea”.
With a small abyss separating Paige from the hungry stray, she needed to come up with a full-proof method to deliver cat food to the voracious feline.
So she came up with one – and it involves a couple of brooms and no throwing.
“We came up with this idea of sticking a bowl to two broom sticks tied together, and now he loves it!”
Having had to previously throw ham through the air in the hopes that it lands appropriately, and not on a passerby below, a bit of handy-work was all that was needed to ensure the cat got what it needed.
And in the video, as curious as the cat is about the suddenly floating bowl approaching it, it’s even more curious about the food that it drops.
So next time you see a bowl of food floating over your head, don’t worry – it’s probably just some kind soul feeding an adorable little animal.