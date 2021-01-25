WATCH: Maltese Girl Praised After Finding Way To Feed Hungry Stray Cat Across From Her House

Helping stray cats in various ways in Malta is a pastime for many across the island – but one Maltese girl found a way to feed a stray that she literally couldn’t access.

In a video uploaded to social media, a Maltese youth and dancer explained how a new appointment was part of her daily schedule: finding a way to feed a stray across the road from her home.

And people loved it, with some calling it “an amazing idea”.

With a small abyss separating Paige from the hungry stray, she needed to come up with a full-proof method to deliver cat food to the voracious feline.

So she came up with one – and it involves a couple of brooms and no throwing.