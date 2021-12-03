WATCH: Maltese Law Graduates Storm Uni Lecture In The Middle Of A Livestream

Lectures can sometimes be unexpected and full of sudden surprises, but one lecturer teaching at the University of Malta today probably didn’t expect a boisterous crowd to randomly invade her stage. However, that’s exactly what happened at around 11am this morning during a European Law lecture. In footage screen-recorded by students who were following from home, the instantly-recognisable sound of partying graduates – ie, horns and whistles blasts let out in a fashion not unlike Morse code – can be heard getting louder and louder… until a crowd of Law graduates fresh off a buscade enter the scene.

In footage sent to Lovin Malta, revellers can be seen singing and jumping across the lecturer’s stage – with one graduate even speaking to the seated lecturer who, presumably, was noting down all the people she was seeing to make sure she never employs their services. With both physical and online students following the lecture, everyone was forced to take five until these recent graduates finally made their way towards, what we can only believe, must have been another unsuspecting lecturer just trying to get through their Friday lessons. Special shout out to the (extremely recent) former students who not only interrupted the lecture, but proceeded to bang on tables and jump up and down, just like it was their graduation party… and not, ya know, an actual lecture people needed to graduate themselves.

