WATCH: Maltese Lawyer Breaks Down How Mental Health Issues Can Lead To Criminal Charges Being Dropped

A Maltese lawyer has explained how raising legitimate mental health issues in court can lead to charges being thrown out in a variety of cases.

Without going into any particular cases, lawyer Michele Cardinali broke down just what a major difference successfully arguing that an accused was not in control of their mental faculties at the time of committing the crime can have on a case in a new interview on TV show Topik.

“In that case, the element of intent isn’t present and the crime cannot be considered to have been committed by that person with that intention, so that person cannot be punished for that charge… their sentence isn’t just lessened, the person would then be free,’ he said.

The explanation comes as Malta reels from the brutal public murder of Polish national Paulina Dembska, who is believed to have been raped and murdered in Sliema. One Maltese youth, Abner Aquilina, has been detained in connection with this murder – however, police interrogations had to be stopped after experts advised that Aquilina be taken to Mount Carmel for further mental evaluation.

Noting that each crime is made up of both intention and the act itself, Cardinali noted that mental health problems could lead to the accused not fully grasping what they are doing, potentially with the accused not even wanting to commit the acts they did.