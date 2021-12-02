WATCH: Maltese Man Donates Three Wigs Worth Of Hair To Children With Cancer After 100km Marathon

Matthew Radmilli, a 36-year-old Maltese man, has just completed his brave challenge of donating three wigs worth of hair for an amazing cause. The journey began a few months back when Matthew participated in a 17 hour 100km triathlon trail for the Little Princess Trust Foundation, in the UK. “The 100km triathlon is nothing compared to the ordeal ill children have to go through,” Matthew told Lovin Malta.

Just a few days ago, Matthew’s hair finally got the chop, after he was growing it out for almost two years, in order to surpass the recommended minimum required amount of seven inches. Born and bred in Malta, Matthew lives in the UK and is forever dedicated to doing things to make other people’s lives better. Matthew is also an accomplished triathlon athlete, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all his commitments being cancelled, his training took a sudden backbench. During the peak of the pandemic, he started growing out his hair because barbers had closed and hair services were not available.

The process of Matthew getting his hair cut

He then decided to make a full-blown challenge out of it, and he decided to continue growing out his hair for it to then be donated to children that have, unfortunately, lost their natural hair due to their illnesses. “I felt constantly motivated by the donations people sent to the Gofundme page, to make sure that once my hair was long enough, it would be used to put a smile on children’s faces who have lost their hair,” he said. Apart from growing out his hair to eventually get the chop, Matthew also started raising money to cover the cost to turn his hair into wigs. On Gofundme, Matthew started gathering donations from people interested in the cause, in order to cover the great costs that come with manufacturing human hair into wigs. Through his fundraising platform, which he named ‘Hair, Hope, and Happiness’, Matthew managed to raise over €1,500, a few hundred short of his €2,000 goal.

Hair cut to be transformed into three wigs

The marathon, which occurred last September, began at 6:45 am in the south of London, and finished just a little bit after midnight, with Matthew absolutely smashing it. “Realistically, I am nowhere near ready to take this feat on, but knowing that I can raise money for this amazing cause, then that’s motivation enough,” Matthew said before taking on the marathon.

The Little Princess Foundation steps in when little souls are diagnosed with cancer at such a young age, and is a leading charity that helps to put a smile on their faces. Matthew is still accepting donations for the Little Princess Trust, so if you're interested in supporting his cause, send your donation by following this link.