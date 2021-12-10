WATCH: Maltese Man Warns He Will ‘Make A Show’ Out Of Police If They Fine Him For Ignoring Mask Mandate
With Malta set to reintroduce a national mask mandate, a stationer has pledged to ignore the law and has publicly challenged the police to fine him.
“I am making it clear; you can send whoever you want but I’ll make a show on Facebook out of the first police officer or LESA official who arrives,” Edwin Gatt warned. “We need to start from somewhere, and no way (inżabbab) will I wear a mask.”
Gatt questioned why people got vaccinated in the first place if mask mandates are still in place and falsely said that vaccinated people are more likely to spread COVID-19.
He also laughed off fears at the new Omicron variant, joking that “soon Optimus Prime will come and transform and you’ll swallow that up too”.
“I’m not going to wear a mask and I will keep on shouting throughout the whole of Malta. I am taking it against the world and not the trash leading us.”
Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a national mask mandate for all public places, effective as of tomorrow.
Although he didn’t specify the penalties for breaking the law, under Malta’s previous mask mandate – between October 2020 and July 2021 – fines stood at €100, which were reduced to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.
People will have to wear a mask at all times when outdoors in public, including when they’re walking by themselves. Asked to explain the scientific reasoning behind this decision, Fearne said there’s a risk that people walking by themselves might encounter other people.
Cover photos: Edwin Gatt (Facebook)
Do you agree with Malta’s new mask mandate?