WATCH: Maltese Man Warns He Will ‘Make A Show’ Out Of Police If They Fine Him For Ignoring Mask Mandate 

With Malta set to reintroduce a national mask mandate, a stationer has pledged to ignore the law and has publicly challenged the police to fine him.

“I am making it clear; you can send whoever you want but I’ll make a show on Facebook out of the first police officer or LESA official who arrives,” Edwin Gatt warned. “We need to start from somewhere, and no way (inżabbab) will I wear a mask.”

Gatt questioned why people got vaccinated in the first place if mask mandates are still in place and falsely said that vaccinated people are more likely to spread COVID-19.