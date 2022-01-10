WATCH: Maltese MEPs Lose It When Asked Which Of Them Should Become An Astronaut

Being an MEP can be a stressful job, but a new, light-hearted sit down interview with five of the island’s six MEPs shows just how easy it is to get them to literally die from laughter. After being asked a series of questions – from who is the most popular MEP to who they’d like to get to know more – on the latest episode of Topik, the MEPs are asked a simple question: who would make the best astronaut?

The random question sent the MEPs into fits of laughter, with some, including Josianne Cutajar and David Casa, bursting out in hilarity in response. “Malta is so beautiful – we can retire there, no?” said Roberta Metsola. “Alfred Sant,” David Casa is able to say in between bouts of laughter. “I think he’d feel comfortable… he always accepts his location, wherever you send him.” Alex Agius Saliba agreed, though he said it’s not because “he has his head in the clouds”. “I’d send Josianne, because she’s a woman so we’d have a female Maltese astronaut,” said Cyrus Engerer. “No no no, I won’t send anyone to the moon,” Josianne Cutajar said in between major laughter. Alfred Sant, Malta’s sixth MEP, didn’t appear for the video. You can find the whole feature, including the other questions, below:

The articles hereunder form part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. These articles reflect only the authors' views. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information these articles contain.