WATCH: Maltese Mother Ġuza Recounts Losing Her Beloved Daughter To An Overdose
A Maltese mother has opened up about the heartbreaking experience of losing a daughter to drug addiction.
“She was 14 when she began doing drugs,” Ġuża said about her daughter Bridgette.
“But when she did drugs she would become someone else…. my daughter had a good heart, but you change with drugs.”
She said people suffer when someone in their family uses drugs, with the person no longer “seeing reality” as everyone else sees what’s happening to them.
Breaking down, she asked: “why did you leave me, my daughter? Why?
“I miss her a lot… because, the only thing wrong with her were the drugs. I really wish she was with me again. I speak to her every day.”
Ġuża shared her story ahead of Caritas holding a marathon to raise funds to help families stop their children from taking drugs.
She asked for people to donate to Caritas’ fundraiser so other families never have to go through her pain.
“I don’t want to see people broken for no reason.”
You can donate to Caritas using the numbers below:
€20 – 51002035
€50 – 51902089
Pledge line: 21331000
BOV mobile: 79011655
HelpLine: 21237935
