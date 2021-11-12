WATCH: Maltese Mother Ġuza Recounts Losing Her Beloved Daughter To An Overdose

A Maltese mother has opened up about the heartbreaking experience of losing a daughter to drug addiction.

“She was 14 when she began doing drugs,” Ġuża said about her daughter Bridgette.

“But when she did drugs she would become someone else…. my daughter had a good heart, but you change with drugs.”

She said people suffer when someone in their family uses drugs, with the person no longer “seeing reality” as everyone else sees what’s happening to them.

Breaking down, she asked: “why did you leave me, my daughter? Why?

“I miss her a lot… because, the only thing wrong with her were the drugs. I really wish she was with me again. I speak to her every day.”