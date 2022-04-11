Watch: Maltese Parkinson’s Patient Gets Wholesome Surprise Days Before Her Birthday In Beautiful Moment

One Maltese woman was left speechless and in tears in the best way possible after receiving a big surprise just days before her birthday.

ALS heroes Bjorn and Maria Formosa were announcing the winners of their big Easter raffle, going through the numbers as they went ahead to contact the two winners.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air right now,” Bjorn says with a grin. “Go for it, Maria,” he says as she selects the first winner.

After finding the mobile number of the first raffle winner, Bjorn and Maria call the number with the prizes by their side, in a room full of onlookers.

As they call the number though, a mobile phone within the room begins ringing, and the place erupts into claps and shouts as people realise the winner is one of their very own – Tania Montesin.

Tania, who has Parkinson’s, can barely stop smiling when everyone turns to her, with her nurse ecstatic by her side.