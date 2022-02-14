Out On Patrol Maltese Police Officers Join Friendly Rugby Match With Mixed Ability Athletes

What started out as a usual patrol for two police officers ended with them hitting the rugby field alongside players of Malta’s Brain Foundation.

Their journey took them past the rugby match, in Marsa, where they were approached by the coach and founder of the Brain Foundation, Marco Ortica, to take part in a friendly game.

And they just couldn’t say no.

At the time, the players were attending their weekly session, held alongside the association’s partner: UM Wolves RFC.

Lovin Malta reached out to Ortica, who shared his thoughts.

“Officers were patrolling close to the pitch and I thought it was nice to have them for a few minutes there,” he said.

“One of the things we teach our players is to respect authority, like referees for instance. No doubt the police represent the authority for the community.”

“I thought it was a good opportunity to teach the players the rule of authority and at the same time, let the police know how much we appreciate their service.”