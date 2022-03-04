Watch: Maltese Spajjderman Says ‘Stop War’ 20,000 Times Over Four Hours To Help Ukraine

As people across Malta mobilise to collect food, supplies and finances for families facing a Russian invasion in Ukraine, one Maltese streamer has found a unique way to support the cause. Spajjderman said he wanted to help promote world peace by repeating the phrase ‘Stop War’ 20,000 times in one video. And he did it, taking over four hours to get his message across.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Spajjderman said he wanted to go through “extreme conditions to try and feel a small fraction of how much people suffer in wars.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta) “I wanted to raise awareness on stopping this war because it can lead to a massive World War 3 (a nuclear war) which in the end will effect the whole world.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spajjderman (@spajjderman) Though he was only in his room, the stream did take its toll physically – Spajjderman said he “literally woke up without a voice and itching cheeks – but it was worth it, because I believe strongly in world peace”. In these confusing times, having a friendly neighbourhood spajjderman on your side is the kind of sign proving you are on the right side of history; here’s hoping that his Maltese counterpart to Uncle Ben is doing just fine.

