WATCH: Maltese Who Moved Overseas Should Be Enticed Back Through Tax Exemptions, PN MP Proposes

Malta should introduce fiscal incentives to entice people who moved out back to the country, Shadow Finance Minister Mario de Marco has proposed.

“We need to stifle a certain brain drain that we’re witnessing,” de Marco during an interview on Lovin Daily.

“I think there are many young people of great talent who are leaving the island and we need to do something to entice them to remain here. If we haven’t succeeded then we must try to entice them to come back here.”

“Maybe we can give them certain tax exemptions for a year or so if they come back to Malta.”