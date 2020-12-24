WATCH: Maltese Woman Totally Steals Show At Paul McCartney And James Corden Visit

Wherever you are in the world, there’s a good chance that a Maltese person will be in the vicinity, proclaiming something loudly, especially if you are in a Primark.

But a recent appearance where The Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney and popular TV host James Corden were seen kind of got overhauled when one Maltese woman made her presence known.

“Look at him… I can’t take a photo,” the woman says forlornly as McCartney shakes hands and cracks jokes at the crowd.