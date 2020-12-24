WATCH: Maltese Woman Totally Steals Show At Paul McCartney And James Corden Visit
Wherever you are in the world, there’s a good chance that a Maltese person will be in the vicinity, proclaiming something loudly, especially if you are in a Primark.
But a recent appearance where The Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney and popular TV host James Corden were seen kind of got overhauled when one Maltese woman made her presence known.
“Look at him… I can’t take a photo,” the woman says forlornly as McCartney shakes hands and cracks jokes at the crowd.
The clip, which was uploaded by SideStreet Malta’s TikTok page, led to commentators revelling in the Malteseness.
“Fam, it’s the UK, of course they’ll be there,” said one person
The visit was part of a 2018 episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in Liverpool.
While the clip was taken before the pandemic seeing as no one’s wearing masks, rest assured – even now, as you read this, there is a Maltese person loudly reacting to something, somewhere.