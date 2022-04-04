د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Man Filmed Breaking Into And Robbing Hermanos Burgers Mellieħa Restaurant

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Police are investigating a break-in and robbery in a popular burger joint early this morning.

Staff at Hermanos Burgers’ Mellieħa outlet have been left feeling “afraid” after a man was filming breaking through the main entrance of the restaurant, walking between its tables and chairs before heading to the till, robbing the establishment of its cash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from Hermanos, and the door handle leading to the restaurant was damaged in the break-in, though thankfully no workers were hurt.

Hermanos took a typically light-hearted approach to the robbery, posting a cheeky image showing that the robbery wasn’t going to slow them down.

“We welcome everyone in our shops. Even robbers apparently. When you’re so desperate for our burgers that you had to sneak in and rob us at night,” they said. 

This is not the first time Hermanos were targeted by criminals – back in January, 2021, their Paceville outlet was damaged after three men entered it and began threatening staff.

Fortunately, all their outlets come with several CCTV cameras installed, filming any criminals entering their building.

Tag someone who needs to see this 

READ NEXT: Three Persons Die Whilst COVID-19 Positive As Malta Records 530 New Cases

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All