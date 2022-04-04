Watch: Man Filmed Breaking Into And Robbing Hermanos Burgers Mellieħa Restaurant

Staff at Hermanos Burgers’ Mellieħa outlet have been left feeling “afraid” after a man was filming breaking through the main entrance of the restaurant, walking between its tables and chairs before heading to the till, robbing the establishment of its cash.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from Hermanos, and the door handle leading to the restaurant was damaged in the break-in, though thankfully no workers were hurt.

Hermanos took a typically light-hearted approach to the robbery, posting a cheeky image showing that the robbery wasn’t going to slow them down.

“We welcome everyone in our shops. Even robbers apparently. When you’re so desperate for our burgers that you had to sneak in and rob us at night,” they said.