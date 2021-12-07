WATCH: Man Inches Away From Serious Injuries As Lifter Rolls Down Sliema Hill
An unidentified man was close to sustaining serious injuries in an accident which saw a lifter truck slide down a Sliema hill.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed with Lovin Malta that the incident had taken place and that no injuries were reported.
Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the lifter suddenly rolling down the hill before crashing into a second lifter and other parked cars in the streets.
Workers can be seen rushing to the back of the truck and then helping up the man, presumably one of their colleagues, who can be seen walking away in a disoriented state.
A witness on the scene told Lovin Malta that they had “watched the truck’s stabilisers move up from the ground on their own, which led to the truck rolling down the hill even though the brakes were probably on”.
The witness confirmed that the man got back on his feet after sitting down though he continued to hold his head in pain.
