WATCH: Masked Rapper Ġaħan Debuts First Track And It’s All About The Daphne Public Inquiry

Hooded, pitched down and nameless – a new rapper spitting bars for the Maltese people has just released his first song, and it’s all about the public inquiry into murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ġaħan’s debut track, Noli, just dropped today, and people are already hyped AF about it.

His biting Maltese lyrics focused on corrupt cliques eroding public trust in the island’s institutions were filmed in a grungy dark room surrounded by misplaced Maltese memorabilia.

Ġaħan’s pitched down vocals over a sparse modern hip hop beat adds to the eeriness and anxiety that comes easily when you realise your country’s authorities may not be on the up and up.