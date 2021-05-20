WATCH: Maskless Crowd Filmed Partying Along Sliema Front Despite Restrictions
A new video showing scores of maskless people dancing and celebrating at a gathering in Sliema has led to anger and ire online.
The video shows men and women dancing the night away as music plays nearby, with some people sitting down and enjoying the show.
People can be seen clapping and whistling along, and do not seem to mind when the camera turns on them and shows them breaking COVID-19 protocols.
It comes just hours after it was announced that no cultural events will be allowed outdoors this summer.
“What are all these people doing without a mask?” asked one person.
“And all those who are following guidelines get it once again,” said another.
Though Malta hit just 100 active cases today, the island is still under strict COVID-19 measures. Some are set to be relaxed over the coming weeks, with bars set to reopen on 7th June. However, the entire entertainment industry has been left in the dark as to when they may reopen, and people have been finding other ways and locations to revel in.
