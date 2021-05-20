WATCH: Maskless Crowd Filmed Partying Along Sliema Front Despite Restrictions

A new video showing scores of maskless people dancing and celebrating at a gathering in Sliema has led to anger and ire online.

The video shows men and women dancing the night away as music plays nearby, with some people sitting down and enjoying the show.

People can be seen clapping and whistling along, and do not seem to mind when the camera turns on them and shows them breaking COVID-19 protocols.

It comes just hours after it was announced that no cultural events will be allowed outdoors this summer.