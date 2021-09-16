WATCH: Massive 242 Metre Ghost Net That Killed At Least 40 Fish Retireved From Sea By Ċirkewwa

A massive 242-metre ghost net was lifted outside of the sea near Ċirkewwa, footage uploaded by NGO Żibel shows.

Żibel, who conducts cleanups all across the Maltese islands, picked up the huge net last week, with videos showing the mammoth size of the fishing line.

“This net killed at least 40 fish since it was found, leaving a trail of skeletons in their place. The net had no identification tag, was in a marine protected area and had no markers,” Zibel said.

To retrieve the net, Zibel used 10 volunteers and went on three separate dives.

The ghost net recovery was supported by the Ministry for the Environment and Saving Our Blue Malta.