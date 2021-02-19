WATCH: Matthew James, Micimago And Dav Jr Team Up For Emotional Journey In New Music Video

د . إAEDSRر . س

Three of Malta’s hottest artists have got together to release a new track.

Matthew James, Dav.Jr and Micimago just dropped the visuals for their new single, Recovering. The three of them had been active in various projects over the last year, including MTEAM and The Busker – but they’ve now joined forces and sat down to write a proper single.

“Recovering takes the listeners on a journey with the distinguishable organic sounds of singer-songwriters Matthew James and Dav Jr, until Micimago turns it up with his unique electronic style that we all know and love,” the trio said upon release of the video.

“This song is about dealing with the loss of loyalty and the batting mixed emotions of sadness, anger and nostalgia that brings with it.”

The music video was shot by Ricky Bugeja Studios, where the three artists are based in a living room where “nothing but everything” happens.

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

