WATCH: Matthew James, Micimago And Dav Jr Team Up For Emotional Journey In New Music Video

Three of Malta’s hottest artists have got together to release a new track.

Matthew James, Dav.Jr and Micimago just dropped the visuals for their new single, Recovering. The three of them had been active in various projects over the last year, including MTEAM and The Busker – but they’ve now joined forces and sat down to write a proper single.

“Recovering takes the listeners on a journey with the distinguishable organic sounds of singer-songwriters Matthew James and Dav Jr, until Micimago turns it up with his unique electronic style that we all know and love,” the trio said upon release of the video.