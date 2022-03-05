د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Medical Supplies Donated In Malta Loaded Onto Plane Heading For Ukraine Border

Efforts to send supplies to Ukrainians fleeing impending war in their country are ramping up as footage shows planes being loaded with packages for desperate families.

In footage uploaded by Maltese tech entrepreneur Angelo Dalli, medical supplies can be seen being loaded onto a private plane on its way to the Polish border with Ukraine – a border that hundreds of thousands of people are moving through, seeking safety.

“Loading medical supplies donated by St James Hospital and @whpartners.law and others for plane delivery by Hans Jet to Poland this morning. Thanks to Zak Borg of @anchovy.inc for the invaluable assistance to make this happen, and Inna Volchkova and her group for the inspiration,” Dalli said.

“The Maltese people have been so generous that we got more supplies than expected, being able to fill in a container and now also a small plane. The show of solidarity is much appreciated!”

@lovinmaltaofficial What do you make of this? 👀 #malta #fypmalta #maltatiktok #lovinmalta #maltaukraine #standwithukraine #fypage #fypmalta #fypukraine #maltese #trendingvideo #viraltiktok #helpukraine ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Dalli shared behind the scenes images of the work in progress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelo Dalli (@angelodalli)

And it’s not just them – volunteers are working through copious amounts of donations to get them sent to families in need and one Maltese man and his Ukrainian wife are raising funds to transport even more donated supplies to Ukraine.

Share this story to show your support for the incredible effort!

