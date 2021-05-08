WATCH: Militia ‘Storm’ Corinthia Hotel In Tripoli As Political Tensions Rise In Libya

A militia group ‘stormed’ the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli last night in search of President Mohamed al-Menfi, according to a Libyan media house, as political tensions escalate in the country.

The Libyan News Observatory posted footage online of the group gathering outside the Maltese-owned hotel last night, reportedly searching for newly-elected President Mohamed al-Menfi as well as Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush.

BREAKING | Footage from the storming of the #Corinthia #Hotel, the headquarters of the Presidential Council in #Tripoli. The militias searched departing cars for President Mohamed al-#Menfi and and Foreign Minister Najla al-#Mangoush. #Libya pic.twitter.com/CGa2HsVwOY — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) May 7, 2021

According to Times of Malta, the militia group requested a meeting with the president and deputies, and even raided the hotel, but none were present in the building at the time.

Sources told Lovin Malta that the raid occurred due to discontent with the president’s appointment of the government’s intelligence chief and that no armed men entered the hotel. The episode de-escalated after talks between both sides.

Lovin Malta is also informed that all Maltese personnel is safe.

The Corinthia Hotel is the headquarters of the Libyan Presidential Council in Tripoli. Further footage published by the Libyan News Observatory reveals that a meeting was held before the raid with a brigade commander calling for militias to mobilise arms and besiege the headquarters.

BREAKING | Mohamed al-#Hassan, commander of the 166th Brigade of the General Staff, at a meeting organised by Imad al-#Trabelsi in #Tripoli, calling militias to mobilize arms and besiege the Presidential Council HQ and Ministry of Interior. [With English subtitles] #Libya (1/2) pic.twitter.com/e76VvWXsum — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) May 8, 2021

The Libyan Presidential Council is the current head of state in Libya. President Mohamed al-Menfi was elected on 24th December 2020 and has received UN backing. Nonetheless, the party has struggled to consolidate Libya and faces mounting challenges to its authority.

