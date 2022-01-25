WATCH: Minister Clyde Caruana Changes Tune On Vaccine Certificates Due To Omicron Surge

Just over a year after voicing skepticism on the possibility of vaccine entry rules, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has insisted the situation has changed as a result of the Omicron variant.

Lovin Malta asked Caruana whether he stands by what he had said about vaccine certificates in an interview back in December 2020, when he warned “governments shouldn’t push it to the extreme that they control everything and everyone”.

However, the Minister said the situation has changed since then due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which saw the country record up to 1,400 daily cases.

“I guess you need to see the answer in the context of how things have changed since [December 2020],” he said.