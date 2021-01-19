WATCH: Miriam Dalli And Roberta Metsola Didn’t Need Gender Quotas To Get Elected, Peppi Azzopardi Says In Fiery Video

Malta’s new gender quota bill is an “insult” to women, host Peppi Azzopardi has said in a new fiery video that’s since gone viral.

Taking aim at a bill that would let “women enter through the air-vents, and not the door,” he listed a number of leading Maltese politicians who made it to the top of the political game without the need for gender quotas.

“Now tell me: did Minister Miriam Dalli, who, when in the EU Parliament, was voted one of the most influential men or women in Europe, do you think she needed some kind of push to be elected?” Azzopardi asked.

Similarly, he spoke about Roberta Metsola and Claudette Pace, the Vice President of the European Commission and the Deputy Speaker in Maltese Parliament respectively, who also were able to be elected on their own merit.

Metsola and Dalli both received the most votes from their respective parties in the 2019 MEP elections; third party candidate Cami Appelgren did the same, though she didn’t get elected.

